Temporary closure of Mundy Pond Walk-In Clinic

NL Health Services advises the public that the community walk-in clinic, located at 50 Mundy Pond Road in St. John’s, will be temporarily closed due to human resource challenges from:

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine or click here.

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

– medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);

– health information; and

– support in a mental health crisis.

For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/