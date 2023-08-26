News

Temporary closure of Mundy Pond community walk-in clinic today

Posted: August 26, 2023 10:26 am
By Marykate O'Neill


Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public that the community walk-in clinic, located at 50 Mundy Pond Road in St. John’s, will be temporarily closed today due to human resource challenges.

The temporary closure will take place today from: 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine

