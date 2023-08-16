News

Temporary closure of lanes on Pitts Memorial Drive

Posted: August 16, 2023 1:50 pm
By Web Team


The westbound lane of Pitts Memorial Drive, from New Gower Street to Kilbride, will be closed tonight from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This closure is facilitate repair work on the bridge. Motorists are asked to pay attention to traffic control measures and take an alternate route. Information on active highway construction projects and repairs is also available by visiting nl511.ca and on the NL 511 mobile app.

