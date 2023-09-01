Temporary closure of emergency services on Bell Island

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public that emergency services at the Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre on Bell Island will be temporarily closed due to human resource challenges. The temporary closure will take place from:

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. to Monday, September 4, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine