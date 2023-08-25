Temporary closure of emergency services at U.S. Memorial Health Centre

NL Health Services advises the public that emergency services at U.S. Memorial Health Centre in St. Lawrence will be temporarily closed due to human resource challenges. The temporary closure will take place from:

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. to Monday, September 4, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine.

Other information: While emergency services are closed, primary health care (i.e. family practice) clinic appointments continue to be available, both virtually and in-person. To make an appointment for the family practice clinic (in-person or virtual), outpatient laboratory services and ambulatory treatment services, individuals may call 709-873-2330. Appointments for laboratory and medical imaging services are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

– medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);

– health information; and

– support in a mental health crisis.

For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/