Temporary closure of emergency services at Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre

NL Health Services advises the public that emergency services at Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre on Bell Island will be temporarily closed due to human resource challenges from: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. to Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine.

Other information: While emergency services are closed, all other services will continue as usual, including: Long-term carePrimary health-care services (Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. except for statutory holidays). This includes the primary health-care clinic, community health, laboratory and X-ray services, and outpatient services. Patients may call 709-488-2821 for an appointment. The Opioid Management Clinic (seven days a week, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.) Healthline is available 24/7 to provide: medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);health information; and support in a mental health crisis. For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/