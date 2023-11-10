Temporary Closure of Emergency Services at Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre

NL Health Services is advising the public that emergency services at Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre on Bell Island will be temporarily closed due to human resource challenges from:

Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 8:00 p.m. to Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 8:00 a.m.

In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine.

Other information: While emergency services are closed, all other services will continue as usual, including: