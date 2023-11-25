Temporary closure of emergency services and virtual ER at Dr. Y. K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre

NL Health Services advises the public of the following temporary changes to the availability of emergency services at Dr. Y.K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre in New-Wes-Valley due to human resource challenges. On-site emergency services will be supported by Virtual ER on:

Monday, November 27

Temporary CLOSURE at 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m.

at 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Virtual ER at 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

at 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. OPEN at 5:00 p.m. until Friday at 8:00 a.m.

When a Virtual ER is operating , residents can proceed to the ER at Dr. Y.K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre as usual. There will be a health-care professional onsite, as well as a physician or nurse practitioner (NP) by video. For more on Virtual ERs, please visit our website.

Other Information : NL Health Services’ Health Hub is available to ALL residents of Central Newfoundland who have non-emergent medical issues, who do not have a family physician or whose family physician is not available. Health Hub clinics are open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Hours of operation are dependent on physician availability. To reach the Health Hub, please call the Gander Medical Clinic at 709-381-0112 or 709-381-0338 or the Killick Clinic in Grand Falls-Windsor at 709-292-8404. Patients should expect an increase in wait times for both in person and virtual appointments at Health Hub sites.

For more information on Health Hubs, please visit our website.

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide: