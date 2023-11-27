Temporary Closure of Emergency Services and Virtual ER at Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre

There will be temporary changes to emergency services at the Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre in Harbour Breton due to human resource challenges this week.

Today the emergency department will open at noon. On Tuesday, emergency services will be available until 6:00 p.m. followed by a Virtual ER from 6:00 pm. to Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

On Thursday ER services will be available from 8:00 a.m. until Friday at 8:00 a.m.

Those with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor.