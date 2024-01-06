Temporary closure of emergency services and virtual ER at Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre

There will be a temporary closure and virtual ER at the Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre in Harbour Breton due to human resource challenges.

Today, there will be a closure from 8:00 a.m. until Sunday at 8:00 a.m.

On Sunday, Jan. 7, there will be a virtual ER at 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and a closure at 6:00 p.m. until Monday at 8:00 a.m.

Monday, there will be a virtual ER at 8:00 a.m. until Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. and a closure at 6:00 p.m. until Wednesday at 8:00 a.m.

On Wednesday, there will be a virtual ER at 8:00 a.m. until Thursday at 6:00 p.m., followed by a closure at 6:00 p.m. until Friday at 8:00 a.m