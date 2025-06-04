Temporary closure of Burin Peninsula Highway at Red Harbour River West Bridge

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising the public that the Burin Peninsula Highway (Route 210) will be temporarily closed on Friday, June 6, between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. and again between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. at the Red Harbour River West Bridge location.

The temporary road closures are necessary to facilitate the ongoing repairs of the bridge.

Information on active highway construction projects and repairs is also available by visiting nl511.ca and on the NL 511 mobile app.