Temporary closure and detour scheduled for Peacekeepers Way

Posted: October 3, 2023 2:51 pm
The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising that Peacekeepers Way between Legion Road and Foxtrap Access Road will be closed from Oct. 9-19. The closure is necessary to facilitate a culvert replacement. A detour will be put in place through Route 60, and motorists are asked to reduce their speed, pay attention to traffic control, and travel cautiously through the community.

