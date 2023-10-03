Temporary closure and detour scheduled for Peacekeepers Way

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising that Peacekeepers Way between Legion Road and Foxtrap Access Road will be closed from Oct. 9-19. The closure is necessary to facilitate a culvert replacement. A detour will be put in place through Route 60, and motorists are asked to reduce their speed, pay attention to traffic control, and travel cautiously through the community.
