Temporary changes to emergency services on Bell Island

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public that emergency services at Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre on Bell Island will be temporarily closed due to human resource challenges.

The closure will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. to Thursday, Oct 12 at 8 a.m. Another temporary closure is set for Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 .p.m. to Friday, October 13 at 8 a.m., and finally Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. to Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 a.m..

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department.