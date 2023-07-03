Temporary changes to emergency services in St. Lawrence and Bonavista

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public of temporary closures of emergency services at health centres in the province.

Emergency services at the U.S. Memorial Health Centre in St. Lawrence will be temporary closed due to human resource challenges from today to Monday, July. 10. Patients with a medical emergency should call 911 or proceed to their nearest emergency department.

Also due to human resource challenges, temporary virtual emergency services will be in place at the Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre tomorrow, Tuesday, July. 4 and Wednesday, July 5.