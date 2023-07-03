News

Temporary changes to emergency services in St. Lawrence and Bonavista

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 3, 2023 at 11:06 am

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public of temporary closures of emergency services at health centres in the province.

Emergency services at the U.S. Memorial Health Centre in St. Lawrence will be temporary closed due to human resource challenges from today to Monday, July. 10. Patients with a medical emergency should call 911 or proceed to their nearest emergency department.

Also due to human resource challenges, temporary virtual emergency services will be in place at the Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre tomorrow, Tuesday, July. 4 and Wednesday, July 5.

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
