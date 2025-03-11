Teen facing charges after assaulting police officer in St. John’s

At 10:35 p.m. on Monday, RNC officers responded to a report of public intoxication in the downtown area of St. John’s.

Police located the individuals involved and discovered they were youths.

Both youths were in breach of their court orders. Upon trying to arrest one of the youths, they resisted arrest and fought with the police.

Subsequently, they were charged with assault causing bodily harm to a police officer, assaulting a police officer, uttering threats, resisting arrest and breaches of court order.

The youth was then held in custody to appear in court.