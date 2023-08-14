Teen charged with Mount Pearl murder back in court this week

The 14-year-old boy charged with murdering a 65-year-old woman in Mount Pearl last week is scheduled to have a bail hearing this week.

The case was called in provincial court in St. John’s Friday. The teen’s new lawyer, Bob Buckingham, and the crown prosecutor agreed to set the bail hearing for Wednesday. The boy, from Mount Pearl, faces a single charge of second-degree murder. He was arrested Tuesday, days after the woman’s body was found at 30 Smallwood Drive.

No further details are being released yet, but investigators are also looking for a blue, plastic recycling bag, which may be linked to the incident. They’re not saying what exactly might be in the bag, but are asking residents in the area to check their property and garbage bins for anything suspicious.