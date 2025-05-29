Teen charged with impaired driving following east-end collision

An eighteen year old female has been charged with impaired driving following a two-vehicle collision in the east end of St. John’s on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of King’s Bridge Road and Empire Avenue shortly before 8:00 p.m.. A pickup truck and a sedan had been involved in a collision, causing significant damage. The drivers of both vehicles, who were only people in them, were assessed at the scene by paramedics. Neither person was taken to hospital.

As a result of their investigation, police have charged the eighteen year old driver of one of the vehicles with impaired driving. Her licence was suspended and the vehicle she was driving has been impounded.

A portion of King’s Bridge Road and its intersection with Empire Avenue were closed as police conducted their investigation into the cause of the crash.

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill