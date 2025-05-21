Teen charged for bringing airsoft handgun to St. John’s junior high school

Police have arrested a youth in connection with weapons offences at a school in St. John’s

Just after 9 a.m., Operational Patrol Services responded to a report of a weapons offence at an east end junior high school. Responding officers determined that the student had been in possession of an airsoft handgun in the school yesterday.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested at the school and is facing charges of:

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Careless use of a firearm

The accused has been held in custody to appear in Provincial Court.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to call 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.