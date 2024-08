The province has announced Team NL Mission Staff for the 2025 Canada Summer Games.

There are 22 members of Team NL’s Mission Staff from across the province. As previously announced, Jamie Randell was appointed Chef de Mission for Team NL, while Frank Humber, Allison Sturge, and Mike Summers were appointed to the roles of Assistant Chefs.

The 2025 Canada Summer Games are taking place in St. John’s from August 8-24, 2025.