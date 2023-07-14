Team NL heading to 2023 North American Indigenous Games

A large contingent of athletes from this province will be competing at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax from July 15-23.

The North American Indigenous Games 2023 bring together more than 5,000 athletes, coaches and team staﬀ from more than 756 Indigenous Nations to celebrate, share and reconnect through sport and culture.

More than 100 athletes aged 13-19 from this province are competing in several sporting competitions, including golf, swimming, volleyball, beach volleyball, basketball, badminton and athletics. The athletes come from the west coast, Labrador, central, and the Avalon Peninsula and are supported by a mission staff led by Jerry Wetzel, Chef de Mission, along with sport coaches and managers.

The North American Indigenous Games, supported by more than 3,000 volunteers, features competitions in 16 sports within 21 venues across Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Dartmouth, Millbrook First Nation and Sipekne’katik.

“I am proud of the Indigenous athletes from all corners of the province who have trained hard and earned the opportunity to share courts and fields with competitors from across North America,” says Lisa Dempster, Minister of Labrador Affairs and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation. “I commend the Aboriginal Sport and Recreation Circle of Newfoundland and Labrador for the work they have undertaken behind the scenes to turn dreams into reality for the Indigenous athletes from our province.”