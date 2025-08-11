Team NL captures silver in Men’s 400m Freestyle Para

On the opening day of the Canada Games, Gavin Baggs won a silver medal in the Men’s 400m Freestyle Para Men’s event.

The Team Newfoundland and Labrador swimmer from Paradise earned the first medal of the Games for Team NL.

Baggs is no stranger to multi-sport competition, having represented Newfoundland and Labrador at four Canada Games. He took part in Wheelchair Basketball in 2019, Swimming in 2022, Wheelchair Basketball again in 2023, and Swimming and Athletics this year.

The 2025 Canada Games continues throughout the week, with Team NL athletes competing in a variety of sports.