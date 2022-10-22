Team Gushue takes silver second year in a row at world curling championships

Team Gushue fell 9-3 to Scotland in the final of the men’s world curling championships in Ottawa Sunday.

It was the second year in row the Canadian champions from Newfoundland and Labrador had to settle for silver at the worlds. After winning two playoff games Saturday in which nothing could go wrong, Sunday was a different story in which nothing could go right.

Canada was never fully able to recover after giving up a steal of two in the third end when Skip Brad Gushue’s final rock went too deep. The team conceded after falling behind 9-3 in the eighth end. It was the first men’s world championship victory for Scotland, led by Skip Bruce Mouat, since 2009.

Team Gushue has won three world championship silvers after taking gold in 2017. The Gushue rink will return to next year’s Brier as Team Canada.