Team Canada sits atop the standings at Montana’s Brier

Brad Gushhue and Team Canada remain unbeaten at the Montana’s Brier in Vancouver, improving their record to 7-0. The three-time defending champions secured a playoff spot last night with a 7-6, extra-end win over Alberta’s Kevin Koe.

The St. John’s-based rink now sit atop the ‘A’ pool as teams jockey for playoff spots heading into this weekend’s action.

Skip Brad Gushue is also taking a shot at history, hoping to win a seventh-Brier national curling title. Team Canada closes out round-robin play against Manitoba today.

Meanwhile, Team Newfoundland and Labrador is out of playoff contention with a 1-6 record as they play Alberta’s Kevin Koe today.