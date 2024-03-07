Team Canada hoping to clinch playoff spot today at Brier

After a sloppy start, Brad Gushue and Team Canada have found their game and are hoping to secure a playoff spot with a win against Alberta later today. The game is set for 4:30 NL time. Gushue and Co. are now 5-2 at the event. A win today secures a spot in the playoffs. Brad Gushue is chasing a sixth Brier title this week. They won their first title on home ice back in 2017.

Meanwhile, Andrew Symonds and Team Newfoundland and Labrador will face New Brunswick at 11:30 this morning. The NL rink is currently 1-5 at the event.