TCH closed near Norris Arm South due to crash

The RCMP in Lewisporte advises that the Trans-Canada Highway is closed between both Norris Arm South exits due to a vehicle crash.
Drivers can detour through Norris Arm.
An update will be provided once the road reopens.
Roads on the Avalon Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, and southwest coast are wet with areas of…
At 8:32 p.m. on Sunday evening, the RNC was called to a residence in the…
Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will be in the capital city today to announce the…
NTV Early Morning News
Little Good News
Newfoundland Sportsman