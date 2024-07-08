News

TCH closed near Norris Arm South due to crash

July 8, 2024
The RCMP in Lewisporte advises that the Trans-Canada Highway is closed between both Norris Arm South exits due to a vehicle crash.

Drivers can detour through Norris Arm.

An update will be provided once the road reopens.

