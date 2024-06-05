News

TCH closed near Corner Brook after tanker truck overturns, spilling fuel

Corner Brook RCMP are advising drivers that both directions of the TCH between Riverside Drive and Massey Drive, Corner Brook, are currently impassable. A tanker truck has overturned causing a substantial fuel spill. All traffic is now being diverted through Corner Brook using the Watson Pond/Corner Brook Industrial Park and Riverside Drive exits. Cleanup efforts are underway and the TCH is expected to remain impassable for a number of hours.

