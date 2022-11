The Trans-Canada Highway east of Birchy Narrows was closed Tuesday morning after a crash involving three semi trucks that jackknifed across the road.

Deer Lake RCMP said traffic was expected to be held up for several hours. Road conditions are poor between Pasadena and Birchy Narrows with ice-covered sections. The highway has since reopened to one lane of traffic. There are no fatalities.

