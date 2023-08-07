Justice News

Taxi operator in Corner Brook assaulted by customer who then fled from police

Around 2:30 a.m. this morning, RNC officers responded to the report of an assault on Central Street in Corner Brook. A taxi operator reported being struck in the head by a customer with a wine bottle. He received medical care for minor injuries.

Patrol Officers were assisted by RNC PDS in conducting a search for the suspect who had fled on foot.

A 24-year-old male was apprehended and has been charged with assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm. He will appear in court in October.

