Targa rally course set for September

The course is set for the 2025 edition of Targa Newfoundland with 25 teams registered so far. Targa 2025 is scheduled from Sept. 11-18.

Targa Newfoundland starts and ends in St. John’s, and covers about 2000 kilometres of roads across the island. Drivers will hug the rolling, rugged coastline and speed through the streets of charming towns and outports that will welcome you with open arms.

The first rally stages will be held along the Irish Loop in Witless Bay, Bay Bulls, Burnt Cove and Bauline East. The next stages are in the Placentia Bay area, which was once the French capital of the region, along the Cape Shore from Point Verde to St. Bride’s, Sanctuary and Cape St. Mary’s. Teams then head to Gander where they’ll race through the streets of the famous airport town.

From there, the rally winds through the central Newfoundland towns and outports along Notre Dame Bay from Glenwood to Leading Tickles including Pleasantview, Point Leamington and Glover’s Harbour before heading to Appleton.

The next leg follows the Road to the Beaches along Eastport Peninsula on Bonavista Bay through the communities of Eastport, Happy Adventure, Salvage, Burnside, and Port Blandford.

Random Island in Trinity Bay will host multiple stages through the outports of Weybridge, Hickman’s Harbour, Lower Lance Cove and Petley.

On the final day of competition in the scenic Conception Bay area, teams will race through Conception Harbour, Colliers, Marysvale, Turk’s Gut, and Georgetown before the finale through the narrow streets of historic Brigus.