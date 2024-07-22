Targa Newfoundland sets course for September 2024

Targa Newfoundland, North America’s ultimate tarmac rally, has chosen exciting stages for this year’s event. The course will test teams’ mettle as they put the pedal to the metal. From Sept. 12-19, competitors will drive over 2,000 km, including about 500 km (310 miles) of closed courses on winding, narrow, public roads through spectacular scenery, towns and outports.

“This year’s rally will take teams across our beautiful island of Newfoundland from St. John’s to Leading Tickles and dozens of places in between,” said Targa Newfoundland President Joe Dowden. “Stages include old favourites we haven’t raced in years as well as familiar but challenging ones. Racers will tackle countless turns, straights and elevation changes on these coastal roads. If you’ve only raced on a track before with the same turns over and over, this is way beyond that.”

The Targa experience starts with the Course Familiarization Program in St. John’s prior to the event to prepare drivers and co-drivers for the rally including a driving skills review, stage review, and practice session.

The first rally stages will be held in beautiful Bay Bulls and Witless Bay, known for whale watching and colonies of sea birds. The next stages on day four are in the Placentia – Southern Avalon Peninsula area through Cape Shore, St. Bride’s, Fox Harbour, Ship Harbour, and Long Harbour with a particularly challenging run along the narrow road to the Cape St. Mary’s bird sanctuary.

Teams then head to Gander for the special Come From Away Memorial Stage where they’ll race through the streets of the town for the first time in years. This stage is a favourite with racers and fans alike. From there, the rally winds through the towns and outports along Notre Dame Bay from Glenwood to Leading Tickles including Pleasantview, Point Leamington and Glovers Harbour before concluding in Appleton. The next leg heads along the Eastport Peninsula on Bonavista Bay known for rugged coastline and sandy beaches through Eastport, Happy Adventure, Salvage, Burnside, and Port Blandford.

Day seven will take place in multiple stages on Random Island in Trinity Bay through the outports of Weybridge, Hickman’s Harbour, Lower Lance Cove and Petley. On the final day of competition in the Conception Bay area, teams will race through Conception Harbour, Colliers, Marysvale, Turks Gut, and Georgetown. The last and possibly most challenging course through the narrow streets of historic Brigus will really put their skills to the test.

Since 2002, Targa Newfoundland has attracted professional and amateur racers and adventure seekers from around the world. Owned and operated by Newfoundland International Motorsports Limited, Targa Newfoundland is one of only three internationally recognized Targa motorsports events in the world and the only tarmac rally in North America.