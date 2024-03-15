Targa Newfoundland races back to Gander this September

Targa Newfoundland will be in Gander in September.

The race will run from September 12 to 19. The Gander stage will take place late afternoon, Sunday, September 15. Teams will race on a closed course through a portion of Gander and stay two nights in the town.

“Gander was always a high point for participants in past Targa events,” said Targa President Joe Dowden. “We are delighted

that council and residents are welcoming us back this fall. Our goal is to provide a safe and entertaining event for both competitors and spectators alike.”

Targa is divided into four divisions for gas, electric and hybrid vehicles, including three competitive classes and one non-competitive

touring division.