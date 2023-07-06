Talk of the Tiny Towns: Biggest kitchen party on the Southern Shore

- Home
Tonight we begin our Inspiring NL: Talk of the Tiny Towns series.
Throughout the summer, we’ll shine light on some of our rural communities that are defying the odds.
In our first story, NTV’s Marykate O’Neill heads to the biggest kitchen party on the Southern Shore. Here’s the inspiring story.
It’s an incredible story, and a reminder of just how small the world really is. A message in a bottle, sent from the shores of Newfoundland and Labrador, travelled all the way to Norway.
A trip more than three decades in the making. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has this inspiring story.
NTV’s Marykate O’Neill takes a tour of the new chemotherapy unit at the H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre.
A tiny town on Newfoundland’s southwest coast will be getting a new playground thanks to a dedicated school principle and help from the community. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has this inspiring story.