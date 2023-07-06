Inspiring NL

Talk of the Tiny Towns: Biggest kitchen party on the Southern Shore

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 6, 2023 at 8:45 pm

Tonight we begin our Inspiring NL: Talk of the Tiny Towns series.

Throughout the summer, we’ll shine light on some of our rural communities that are defying the odds. 

In our first story, NTV’s Marykate O’Neill heads to the biggest kitchen party on the Southern Shore. Here’s the inspiring story.

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
