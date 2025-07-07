Take precautions to prevent black bear encounters

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture is reminding the public to help prevent encounters with black bears or other wildlife.

Black bear activity is not unusual during the summer. People are reminded to take precautions to avoid attracting bears to residential areas, campsites, or work sites.

Ensure garbage is properly stored and disposed.

Do not place garbage in outside containers until the designated collection day.

Where bears have been sighted, pet owners should keep their animals inside or under close supervision.

Never feed wildlife. When black bears or other wildlife find a source of food or garbage, they will continue to seek it out. When bears become habituated to humans, their natural fear fades and they take more chances to access food.

Never approach a black bear. While every situation is different, when encountering a bear, take note of its behavior.

If the bear does not see you:

Quietly back away and leave the area.

Try to stay downwind of the animal.

Keep an eye on the bear.

Never get between a bear and her cubs.

If the bear has seen or smelled you:

Remain calm.

Give it space and a route to get away.

Back away but do not run.

If you must speak, do so calmly and firmly.

Avoid direct eye contact.