The annual Take Back the Night March was held in Grand Falls-Windsor on Thursday.

The movement was created to end all forms of sexual violence, including sexual assault, trafficking, stalking and gender harassment. One in three women worldwide experience some form of sexual violence or intimate partner violence, and one in six men. Less than 50 per cent of victims report the crimes.

This year’s march was in honour of Lorraine Hearn, one of the founding members of the march in Grand Falls-Windsor.