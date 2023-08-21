SWAP sees increase in residents accessing naloxone kits, training

With a number of overdose related deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador this summer, one harm reduction group says they are pleased to see an increase of interest from the public in accessing naloxone kits.

Program Manager of the Safe Works Access Program, Emily Wadden says the group has seen a massive uptick in the number of residents contacting them for a naloxone kit, and for training on how to use naloxone.

This comes after back in July, the RNC warned the public to the presence of fentanyl in illicit drugs in the province, specifically cocaine. At the time, police said they had concerns for the safety of anyone who ingests or encounters illicit drugs and warns of the life-threatening consequences of ingesting fentanyl.

They warned residents that even a minuscule amount of this opioid substance could be a potentially fatal dose, urging the public to access a free naloxone kit it their community.