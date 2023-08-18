Suspicious fire doused by crews this morning

Fire crews have gotten a fire under control at a home on Hoyles Avenue in St. John’s. Platoon Chief Dean Foley says they received the call at 7:15 a.m. and it took nearly two hours to put the fire out. When crews arrived the fire was blazing from the front end of the house, visible from the front door and window.

There were no injuries reported as the adult and two children who were home were able to escape out the back of the home before help arrived. The fire has been deemed suspicious and is now under investigation by police.

There is a firewall between the attached homes, meaning the neighbouring home received only smoke damage.