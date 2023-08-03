Suspended acupuncturist faces custody if she misses court appearance again

A St. John’s acupuncturist is getting one last chance to explain to the courts why she’s still practising when her licence has been suspended for more than two years. A Supreme Court judge says Dr. Xiao Hong Liu is a no-show again, she’ll end up in jail. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.
About the AuthorRosie Mullaley is an award-winning journalist who covered the justice beat in St. John’s for many years. A veteran reporter, who spent over three decades with the province’s daily newspaper, she enjoys telling a wide range of stories, from human interest pieces to sports to hard-hitting news and developments that affect citizens in their communities. When she isn’t tracking down the news, she is a talented musician who plays keyboard and guitar and is lead vocalist for the four-piece band Trails End. One of the province’s most respected journalists, she is also the proud mother of two wonderful boys.
You Might also like
-
Young girl on bicycle dies after being struck by pickup truck in Shea HeightsBy Web Team — 7 hours ago
A young girl has died after she was struck by a pickup truck in Shea Heights Wednesday.
The RNC responded to the serious accident on Druken Crescent in St. John’s. The girl had been riding a bicycle when she was struck. She was rushed to hospital where she sadly succumbed to her injuries a short while later. The RNC sends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
Anyone experiencing stress or anxiety as a result of this accident can access the NL mental health crisis line through 8-1-1 for support. If you are in crisis, the RNC Mental Health Mobile Crisis Response Team can provide support at your location.
Druken Crescent was closed to traffic while officers gathered information from the scene. The 81-year-old driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene and is co-operating with the investigation. The RNC is continuing to investigate the accident and is looking for witness information and video footage from the area of Druken Crescent in Shea Heights around the time of the collision, shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information to assist investigators is asked to call the RNC at 729-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.Post Views: 319
-
Championship rings and a wedding ring highlight 205th running of the Royal St. John’s Regatta: Hyflodraulic and Fine Strokes winBy David Salter — 24 hours ago
It was the result many expected.
Hyflodraulic continued their dominance at the Royal St. John’s Regatta, winning a fourth-straight women’s championship Wednesday evening, stopping the clock in a time of 5:10.99 in the final.
The win cements the crew’s dynasty at Quidi Vidi Lake, winning a string of titles that dates prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This one was remarkable with the crew’s spare filling in at the last moment to secure the title. NTV News, of course, will have all those details tomorrow on The NTV Evening Newshour.
The win wasn’t easy, though. Dawe and Burke finished second in a time of 5:14, just a second ahead of Smith Stockley. Noonan Piercey was fourth in 5:19, followed by Cahill Group at 5:27.
On the men’s side, Fine Strokes delivered on race day, snapping NTV’s two-year reign as men’s Regatta champs.
The crew stopped the clock in a time of 9:15 in the final, a comfortable win over second-place finisher Capital Home Hardware (9:45). NTV finished third with a time of 9:41, followed by East Coast Kia at 10:21. Andrew McDonald General Contractor Ltd. was fifth in a time of 10:29.
Just minutes after the win, an even bigger surprise for a member of the championship team as one of its crew dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. It was a moment that brought a loud cheer to the many in attendance.
It was also an historic day as Smith Stockley Senior Men’s Crew rowed the short course, breaking down yet another gender-based barrier. Verso, meanwhile, also made history, the second time this talented female crew rowed the long course.
Over 70 crews competed in 19 races, from youth to seniors.
NTV’s David Salter will have all the details on First Edition and the NTV Evening Newshour.Post Views: 490
-
N.L. dance team has world-class performance in New YorkBy Colleen Lewis — 7 hours ago
Dancers with the Lesley Oake School of Dance in Grand Falls-Windsor had a chance to shine in Times Square this past weekend.
The group has practicing and fundraising for the past year to attend Dance the World Broadway 2023 in New York City this past weekend. Not only did they win several overall awards, but they walked away with the title for World Class Studio.
Owner and directory, Lesley Penney, says they won the title banner, and they’ll also received an undetermined cash prize.
NTV’s Colleen Lewis has more coming up on NTV News First Edition.Post Views: 128