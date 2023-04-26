Suspects identified in Harbour Grace homicide investigation, as police search for witnesses

The RCMP provided an update on Wednesday afternoon into the homicide investigation in Harbour Grace. The initial investigation began April 11 when human remains were found in an abandoned, burned out vehicle in the area of Glover Road in Harbour Grace.

Cpl. Jolene Garland announced that suspects have been identified, but police are looking for more information from witnesses to aid their investigation.

“34-year-old-Adam Mercer of Harbour Grace was murdered,” said Garland. “We have information to believe his murder was carried out by more than one individual. Our officers are working diligently to gather further evidence to support charges for those directly responsible. As well as individuals we believe are accessories to the murder.”

Police are searching for anyone black Ford F150, a black Subaru hatchback and a grey Mazda 3 hatchback.

The RCMP released the following statement Wednesday:

Police now believe that the murder of Adam Mercer was carried out by more than one person. In addition to identifying the main suspects, police are investigating other individuals for accessory to the murder and believe there are witnesses who are withholding information that could assist investigators. Police urge anyone with information to act now and contact the RCMP NL MCU at 709-772-5433 or 709-637-4420.

Police also shared today that Adam Mercer is believed to have been in the parking lot of the Baccalieu Trail Pharmacy in South River on the afternoon of Easter Sunday, April 9, between 3:00-4:00 p.m. in the company of other people. There were multiple vehicles in the parking lot during that time. Police are interested in speaking with anyone who can identify the drivers of the following vehicles seen in the area: a black Ford 150 pickup, a black Subaru hatchback and a grey Mazda 3 hatchback.

In addition, MCU released an image of an individual shown in a pickup truck at the Irving gas station in Harbour Grace at 10:17 a.m. on April 9 (see photo attached). Police know that Adam Mercer was with this person at the gas station.

RCMP NL MCU is asking the public to specifically report information about the following:

Anyone who saw Adam Mercer and the above mentioned vehicles at the Baccalieu Trail Pharmacy in South River or has dash cam/surveillance footage from the area during 3:00-4:00 p.m. on April 9.

The identity of the individual who was at the Irving gas station with Adam Mercer.

Dash cam footage captured in the area of Glover Road between noon on Sunday April 9 and noon on Monday April 10 that includes any of the above mentioned vehicles.

Those having information are strongly encouraged to report that information to the RCMP Major Crime Unit at 709-772-5433 or 709-637-4420. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app. #SayItHere