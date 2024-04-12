Suspected impaired driver involved in fatal crash appears in court

The man charged with impaired driving after a fatal collision in St. John’s last December appeared in provincial court today.

Rodney Constantine faces five charges, including impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving.

When the 38-year-old came to court today, he was in a wheelchair.

It’s alleged Constantine was behind the wheel of a vehicle that slammed into a home on Empire Avenue, near Graves Street, at around 6 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2023.

An occupant of the vehicle, a 32-year-old capital city man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man inside the home was also injured in the crash.

Constantine was arrested and charged last month, but was released from custody.

Families for both Constantine and the deceased man were in the courtroom today.

Constantine is due back in court next month to allow him time to get a lawyer.