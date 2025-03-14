Suspected case of bird flu found in domestic flock in Conception Bay South

Animal health officials with the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture have reported a suspected case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5) in a domestic flock in Conception Bay South to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Avian influenza continues to circulate in wild birds since an original outbreak in late 2021 with ongoing risk to the poultry sector. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is leading the investigation and providing updates at Latest Bird Flu Situation.

Commercial poultry producers follow strict biosecurity plans and procedures to prevent the spread of avian influenza and other disease. All commercial and backyard poultry producers, regardless of the size of their flocks, are urged to review the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s biosecurity measures to ensure flocks are protected from exposure to wild birds.

Signs of bird flu include:

lack of energy, movement or appetite

decreased egg production

swelling around the head, neck and eyes

coughing, gasping for air or sneezing

nervous signs, tremors or lack of coordination

diarrhea

sudden death



Report signs of illness immediately to:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency: 709-772-4424 or

Provincial Animal Health Division St. John’s: 709-729-6879/after-hours 709-729-6899 Clarenville 24-hours: 709-466-2808 Pynn’s Brook 24-hours: 709-686-2672





Five tips for keeping poultry safe

Prevent contact between poultry and wild birds or other animals.

Frequently clean coops, feeders and waterers, clothing and boots.

Watch for and report signs of avian influenza and report.

Limit visitors to your property.

Keep new birds separate from your flock for at least 30 days to avoid introducing disease.



Detailed information is available at Protect your flock from bird flu.

Provincial officials are working with federal agencies including the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Environment and Climate Change Canada to help limit the spread of avian influenza in Newfoundland and Labrador. If you find a dead, injured or sick wild bird, report it to Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative online, call 1-866-544-4744 or email [email protected]. Do not touch or handle dead, sick or injured birds.

Avian influenza viruses rarely infect humans, but people in close contact with infected birds may be at increased risk. Consult the Public Health Agency of Canada publication, Human health issues related to avian influenza in Canada for more information.