Suspected abductors appear in St. John’s court

By Rosie Mullaley
Published on July 21, 2023 at 12:39 pm

The case of three people charged in connection with the abduction of a St John’s teenager has been stalled to allow time for all three to get lawyers.

Wilbur Jerome Crockwell, Erin Bast and Frederick Cyril Boone appeared in provincial court in St. John’s in person this morning.

Crockwell, of New Brunswick, is represented by Bob Buckingham, who appeared via telephone. Bast and Boone, who live in Harbour Grace, have yet to be assigned Legal Aid lawyers.

Judge Phyllis Harris and the Crown agreed to postpone the case until Aug. 25.

Brockwell, Bast and Boone face charges of abducting a child under 16 and conspiring to commit an indictable offence. Crockwell is also charged with luring a child under 16 by means of a computer

All three were freed on bail last month.

Police say Crockwell travelled to the province and tried to abduct a 14-year-old girl, who packed her belongings on June 2 and was the subject of an Amber Alert.

She was found in a cabin on the Bay D’Espoir highway with Bast and Boone, who police say were working with Crockwell.

