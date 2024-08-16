Sunshine and warmth close out the work week

We close the traditional work week out with a lovely Friday across much of the Province. Expect sunny skies and highs in the upper teens to mid-20s on the Island and teens to upper 20s in the Big Land. There will be a few scattered showers over eastern parts of Labrador today.
Some wildfire smoke has been pushed over Labrador, and the source is fires burning over the western part of the country. The smoke will make it down toward the lower levels of the atmosphere which may impact air quality at times over the next few days, because of that an air quality alert is in effect for much of the Big Land into Saturday afternoon. Get the details on that here.
The weekend weather looks pretty good for most areas as sunshine and warm temperatures will dominate the weather pattern. That being said there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms in Labrador and the southern facing shores of the Island may get socked in with some fog.
Beyond the weekend, out attention turns to Hurricane Ernesto. At this point, it’s still too early to say what the impacts will be, but it’s looking more likely than not that the storm will pass near, or just east of, the Avalon Peninsula late Monday night or early Tuesday. The exact track will determine how much if any, wind and rain we see from the storm. That will get clearer in the next day or so, and I’ll have updates for you on what to expect. The latest forecast track from the US National Hurricane Centre is below.