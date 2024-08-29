Sunshine and summer-like temps return for Friday

A cold front passed by the Avalon early Thursday morning, and behind it, a Fall-like airmass has taken hold across the Island. The cool air will not last long as warmer air returns for Friday and the long holiday weekend. Looking ahead to next week, it does look like a surge of cooler air will come into play, leading to some unsettled weather over Labrador and western Newfoundland on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Turning mostly clear, Province-wide. Temperatures will be near 10° for overnight lows on the Island and 5° to 10° in Labrador.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower to middle 20s
SUNDAY: Sun and cloud on the Island, with scattered showers in Labrador. Highs in the upper teens to lower 20s.
MONDAY: A chance of showers across the Island, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower to middle 20s. Rain in Labrador, with highs on the coast near 20 and west near 10 as cooler air moves in.
TUESDAY: A chance of rain on the Avalon, while the rest of the Island will see scattered showers. High in the east and central will be near 20, while the west will be in the middle teens. Scattered showers in Labrador, with highs in the middle teens.