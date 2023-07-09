Sunday’s Forecast; not much change to end the weekend

Sunday will see more of the same across the Island, with a bit less in the way of morning showers. Showers in the afternoon will first develop over interior areas and then will drift toward the east-northeast by evening. There looks to be more showers activity Sunday, compared to Saturday. There will also be some isolated thunderstorms.
Sunday will be another decent day in Labrador, with highs again in the teens and 20s.
There are some wildfires burning around the Big Land, and local smoke is an issue. This is especially true on the north coast due to the fire burning north of Nain. Onshore winds should push the smoke inland a bit for the weekend, and hopefully, that will improve local air quality.