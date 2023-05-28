Sunday’s Forecast | Mild temps, rain & snow are still on the way… but less snow.

Sunday is off to a brilliant start for some of the Province, mainly on the Island, while rain and wet snow are falling across the Big Land. The rain and wet snow in Labrador is from an area of low pressure that is going to move south and onto and north of the Island later tonight and Monday.
The path of this low will drive the rain and snow out of Labrador and onto the Island later today and tonight. Many areas of Central, southern, western, and the Great Northern Peninsula of the Island will see rain showers by this afternoon or evening, while eastern areas remain dry. In fact, I think eastern Newfoundland will have the nicest, and warmest weather in the Province for our Sunday!
Temperatures on the Avlaon will likely peak into the teens today, with inland locations hitting the upper teens today. Dare I say, some spots may hit 20º this afternoon? I don’t think that will be the airport, however. So the first, official, 20º of the season still eludes us.
The rest of the Island will also see highs into the teens today, with perhaps some areas of Central reaching the upper teens. But remember, the rain will arrive over a large part of western, Central, and northwest this afternoon.
Labrador will see rain and snow today, along with chilly temperatures. I suspect most of the snow will be inland, over higher terrain, while the lower elevations see a sloppy mix of rain and snow.
Snow Tonight and Monday?
While late in the week, it looked like it was going to snow on the Northern Peninsula, quite heavily, tonight into Monday that has changed a bit. It now looks like the bulk of the snow will remain east of the GNP and north of Central. That being said, it still does look like parts of the Northern Peninsula will see some snow tonight into Monday and Central may very well see some wet flakes too. Especially in the higher elevations and onto the Baie Verte Peninsula. The image below shows that rather well.