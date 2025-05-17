Summer Camp Inclusion Grant open

The Summer Camp Inclusion Grant is open for applications for the 2025-2026 season.

This grant provides financial assistance toward the cost of hiring a support person to accommodate children with disabilities to attend and participate in summer camps.

This support person may be an inclusion worker, a caregiver, an attendant, an American Sign Language Interpreter, a designated camp staff member, or any other person deemed appropriate by the family to support the child’s needs and participation at summer camp.

The grant provides funding of up to $1,000 to families with children with disabilities who require a support and/or inclusion worker to attend summer camp and up to $5,000 to organizations providing summer camps who wish to hire support and/or inclusion workers to accommodate children with disabilities.

In 2024, 11 organizations and 19 families availed of the Summer Camp Inclusion Grant.