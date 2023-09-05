Submissions for awards and showcases open for ECMA’s

Submissions for awards and showcases are open for all eligible artists in Atlantic Canada for the East Coast Music Awards.

The ECMA is accepting submissions in 31 music and 10 industry award categories as well as five Stompin’ Tom Honourary Award categories. Music must be released by the end of the submission period, or be available for preorder by December 31 to be eligible.

The deadline for submissions is October 3.

Nominees and successful showcasing artists will be announced in January.

The East Coast Music Awards will be held in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island from May 1 to May 5.