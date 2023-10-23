Students wear jerseys in memory of Lincoln Walsh

People across the province are showing their support and love for seven-year-old Lincoln Walsh, who passed away after a tragic accident on October 18th.

His family and friends are remembering his kindness, his big smile, and his love for hockey.

Holy Cross Elementary in Holyrood invited all NLESD school to remember Lincoln today, by wearing their favourite sports jersey, to honour his love of team play, family and friends.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as the Newfoundland Growlers paid tribute to Lincoln, by sharing posts to social media, with the trending hashtag #SticksForLinc.

A GoFundMe page was created, to provide financial support so that returning to work, and thoughts of day-to-day life, including finances, doesn’t have to be a main priority right now for Lincolns parents.

Initially, there was a goal to raise $15,000, at noon on Monday, more than $88,000 dollars had been allocated.