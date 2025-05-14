Students call for tuition freeze as Board of Regents meets

Students rallied inside MUN’s Signal Hill Campus Wednesday morning as the university’s budget was presented to the Board of Regents at its May 2025 meeting.

At this mornings rally, students raised the question about whether or not the Board of Regents will pause tuition increases in light of the provinces recent decision to pause cuts to the Tuition Offset Grant.

“Students are struggling — with rent, food, and the cost of staying in school,” said Nicolas Keough,

CFS-NL Chairperson. “Raising tuition this year, when the provincial government has already

signald a willingness to support students, would be a step in the wrong direction.”

Students are calling on the university to use the grant to provide tuition relief to students.

“If the government didn’t want this money going directly to students, they would have rolled it into the operating grant,” Maahin Khan, CFS-NL Campaigns Coordinator stated. “Anything less than using it for tuition relief raises serious questions about financial responsibility.”