Student intake opens for 2025 Trail of the Caribou Commemorations program

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation has opened student intake for the expanded 2025 Trail of the Caribou Commemorations program.

The program increased from 30 to 100 Newfoundland and Labrador students annually.

The Trail of the Caribou Commemorations Program supports junior and senior high students’ travel to Northern France and Belgium to attend remembrance ceremonies at the five caribou monuments, as well as the July 1 ceremony at the Beaumont-Hamel Memorial.

The Trail of the Caribou Commemorations Program is a partnership between the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Royal Canadian Legion – Newfoundland and Labrador Command, the Historic Sites Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the 5th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group.